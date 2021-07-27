Three homes damaged in early morning fire
Flames were 50-60 feet high when firefighters arrived at the scene on Chase St.
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three homes are damaged and one woman is displaced after an early Tuesday morning fire.
It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 3000 block of Chase Street.
According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, the fire started in a vacant house. It was fully engulfed when crews arrived, with flames 50-60 feet high, and collapsed within 5 minutes.
Two neighboring homes also sustained fire damage, displacing one woman.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.