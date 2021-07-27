Toledo’s Jones moves on to Olympic quarterfinals with win

TOKYO (WTVG) - Toledo’s Oshae Jones has won her first match at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Mexico’s Brianda Cruz Sandoval in a women’s welterweight qualifying round boxing match on Tuesday.

Jones won a 3-2 decision, out-pointing Cruz 143-142.

Jones is the first female boxer from Ohio to represent USA Boxing in the Olympic Games, and the first female welterweight to represent the country in an Olympics as well.

Toledo Olympian O’Shae Jones WINS first match!! Crowds go WIlD! Posted by 13abc on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Jones’ next match will be against the Dominican Republic’s Maria Moronta in the quarterfinal round at 5:03 a.m. EST on Friday. Moronta defeated Myriam Da Silva of Canada 5-0 on Tuesday.

