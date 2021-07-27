Two men charged in connection with Fostoria man’s death

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Fostoria man earlier in July.

Hayden Radabaugh and Andrew Wells, both of Wyandot County, have been arrested and charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

Robert Mays, 29, was found on a rural road in Buck Township in southeast Hardin County on July 7. He was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the homicide investigation is “proceeding in a positive manner.”

Both Radabaugh and Wells are being held in the Hardin County Jail.

Anyone who may have information concerning this case should contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at 419-673-1268 or call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 419-675-8475.

