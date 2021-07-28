7/28/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Isolated showers early tonight, then strong/severe storms are expected to move into the area after 4am (damaging wind and heavy rain are the main threats), lows in the lower 70s. THURSDAY: Strong/severe AM storms, then a slight chance of a PM shower, still humid, highs in the mid 80s. FRIDAY: Chance of a few AM sprinkles near Lake Erie, then partly cloudy, cooler and less humid, highs in the upper 70s.