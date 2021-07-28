Alleged Savage Park shooter arrested on separate gun charge one week earlier

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect in a shooting earlier this week at Savage Park was arrested and released one week prior on a separate gun charge, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, police issued a felonious assault warrant for Maliek Emanuel-Mitchell for the shooting that happened Sunday. One person was injured and multiple cars were shot during that incident.

A week earlier, Emanuel-Mitchell was arrested by Toledo Police and charged with carrying a concealed hand gun. He made a court appearance the next day and was released on an own-recognizance bond, with a scheduled court date of Aug. 27.

Emanuel-Mitchell is still at large. Court documents said he and two other co-defendants threw fireworks out and began firing their guns while more than 50 people were at the park for a basketball tournament. More than 15 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Antonio Boone, 40, was shot in his arm and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

