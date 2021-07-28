Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Alleged Savage Park shooter arrested on separate gun charge one week earlier

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect in a shooting earlier this week at Savage Park was arrested and released one week prior on a separate gun charge, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, police issued a felonious assault warrant for Maliek Emanuel-Mitchell for the shooting that happened Sunday. One person was injured and multiple cars were shot during that incident.

A week earlier, Emanuel-Mitchell was arrested by Toledo Police and charged with carrying a concealed hand gun. He made a court appearance the next day and was released on an own-recognizance bond, with a scheduled court date of Aug. 27.

Emanuel-Mitchell is still at large. Court documents said he and two other co-defendants threw fireworks out and began firing their guns while more than 50 people were at the park for a basketball tournament. More than 15 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Antonio Boone, 40, was shot in his arm and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Bar employee struck in mouth with brick, TPD searching for suspect
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Flames were 50-60 feet high when firefighters arrived at the scene on Chase St.
Fire spreads from vacant home to two others in North Toledo

Latest News

Crews were on the scene of a fire in North Toledo at Cherry Picked Auto on Wednesday, July 28.
Fire under control in North Toledo
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
ACES welcomes back international students to the states for the ultimate American experience
Exchange programs resume in the fall, bringing hundreds of international students
TQL Stadium can hold up to 26,000 fans.
TQL Stadium to host US-Mexico 2022 World Cup qualifier