Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Fire under control in North Toledo

Crews were on the scene of a fire in North Toledo at Cherry Picked Auto on Wednesday, July 28.
Crews were on the scene of a fire in North Toledo at Cherry Picked Auto on Wednesday, July 28.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire Wednesday in North Toledo.

According to dispatchers, the fire is at Cherry Picked Auto, which is in the 5600 block of N. Detroit. The fire is under control, but firefighters remain on the scene to monitor any hot spots.

This is a developing story. 13abc will update when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Bar employee struck in mouth with brick, TPD searching for suspect
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Flames were 50-60 feet high when firefighters arrived at the scene on Chase St.
Fire spreads from vacant home to two others in North Toledo

Latest News

Maliek Emanuel-Mitchell is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, July 25...
Alleged Savage Park shooter arrested on separate gun charge one week earlier
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
ACES welcomes back international students to the states for the ultimate American experience
Exchange programs resume in the fall, bringing hundreds of international students
TQL Stadium can hold up to 26,000 fans.
TQL Stadium to host US-Mexico 2022 World Cup qualifier