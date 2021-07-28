Exchange programs resume in the fall, bringing hundreds of international students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As schools look to return to a bit of normalcy come this fall, international opportunities start to open up as well, including exchange programs that faced a major halt last year.

This fall, families in northwest Ohio and the rest of the country will host hundreds of international students for the start of the new fall school year.

American Culture Exchange Service dropped from hosting more than 300 exchange students each year to just seven last year, with two getting the Ohio experience. The team adapted to virtual meetings and activities but faced difficulties with extreme time differences and many facing internet issues overseas.

Needless to say, the ACES team and students are thrilled to resume the in-person experiences. Students will quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, live with a local family, attend the local school, and will complete more than 100 hours of community service with several charities throughout the year.

“Kids really want to come over here, they are so over being all virtual, they want to come over here and be in person. I have kids coming as early as next week,” ACES local coordinator Danielle Tenney said.

“Tourists didn’t even have the opportunity to come to the US, so it was very unsure if I could even go, so it was an up and down of,” Maria Helmrerch, a German exchange student coming to northwest Ohio, said. “So I’m very happy to get the chance and come to the US.”

There are still 50 students looking for exchange homes, so if you and your family are interested, you can apply at exploretheworld.org.

