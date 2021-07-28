HOPE Toledo launches affordable preschool program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HOPE Toledo, a community organization established to help our children obtain high-quality early childhood education, has launched its inaugural preschool program.

According to HOPE Toledo, high-quality childhood education includes full-day instruction, income-based sliding-scale tuition, comprehensive curriculum-led learning, low teacher-to-child classroom ratios, active parent engagement, highly qualified educators, routine developmental assessments, support, coaching, and funding to help providers achieve and maintain quality, as well as regular program evaluations and accountable oversight.

“What we know already is that right now over 80 percent of our children are entering kindergarten without the necessary knowledge and skills they need to be successful not only in kindergarten but subsequent grades beyond that,” says HOPE Toledo President, John Jones. “We know that a comprehensive community approach to early childhood and education is really one approach to make that happen.”

Jones says if the community wants to give children the start that they deserve, the time to act is now.

“We know that a strong start for our children literally means that they are going to do better in life as it relates to workforce and finding a job, graduating high school, doing all those things. And now more than ever our community must come together collectively so that we can make a difference for our young people, for our families, and ultimately for our community.”

“This partnership is just awesome. We have the same ethics, we have the same values, we all believe the same things and that is providing that early childhood education program for our four-year-olds,” says Montarey Richardson is the owner of Believe Academy, one of the nine partners.

“We will be able to provide high-quality care, low teacher ratios, a curriculum, assessments, family engagements, just a lot of things that are needed for children to get them ready for kindergarten... We are just trying to bridge that gap between childcare and kindergarten.”

The nine HOPE Toledo Pre-K partners are All 4 Kids, Believe Academy, Catholic Club, Children’s Discovery Center (Talmadge), East Toledo Family Center, Learning Ladder Child Care 2, Quality Time Child Care Center, Rise and Shine Childcare Academy, and Toledo Day Nursery.

Enrollment is open now, and classes are scheduled to begin on September 1st. To enroll a child or find out more information click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.