Is it legal to require vaccinations for employment?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - California and New York City are making waves over a decision to require government workers to either be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly for the coronavirus.

Many are questioning if this is legal, and the short answer is - yes.

According to UT Law Professor Rebecca Zietlow, the only exceptions are people who have a disability and need special accommodations and those who have religious exemptions. Unions may also have the ability to challenge this on behalf of their members because it’s probably not part of current contracts.

And Zietlow says it is not a constitutional right not to be vaccinated. “The constitution does apply to public employers and it does not apply to private employers. So if there was a constitutional right, sort of a individual liberty right not to be vaccinated - that would only apply to public employees and not private employees.”

Zietlow says so far courts have ruled against people challenging the requirement based on personal liberty.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.