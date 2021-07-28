Traffic
July 28th Weather Forecast

Storms Likely Early Thu AM
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy and humid today with highs in the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are likely after 4am tonight. Storms may be strong or severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Morning storms are likely on Thursday with tropical humidity for the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance of a shower on Sunday, mainly in the morning, otherwise cooler, sunny and dry weather returns to the forecast through early next week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with lows in the middle 50s.

