Man escapes house fire in Millbury
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILLBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man was woken up by his dog and escaped a house fire earlier Wednesday morning in Millbury.
The fire started before 4:45 a.m. at a house in the 28000 block of Abbey Rd. Officials with Lakeside Township Fire believe the fire started in the back of the house and garage.
The house is a total loss. The Red Cross has been called in.
According to officials, nothing appears suspicious about the fire.
