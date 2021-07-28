Man escapes house fire in Millbury

MILLBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man was woken up by his dog and escaped a house fire earlier Wednesday morning in Millbury.

The fire started before 4:45 a.m. at a house in the 28000 block of Abbey Rd. Officials with Lakeside Township Fire believe the fire started in the back of the house and garage.

The house is a total loss. The Red Cross has been called in.

According to officials, nothing appears suspicious about the fire.

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in the 28000 block of Abbey Rd. in Millbury on Wednesday, July 28. (WTVG)

