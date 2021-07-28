Pastors unite in prayer to fight gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pastors in our area will open their church doors to unite in prayer.

Since January 1, Toledo’s recorded 1209 shooting incidents with 174 people shot .

Pastors say the only way to heal our city is with prayer, and one of the biggest challenges is reaching our youth.

“We have to be able to be the ears sometime instead of being the mouth. At the end of the day I believe articulated pain that is not heard will soon become a pain that’s seen and that’s where we are,” said Pastor Randall Parker.

Clergy will open their church doors every Monday night at six o’clock during the month of August.

