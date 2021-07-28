Stellantis hosting job fair for postings at Jeep

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stellantis is hosting a job fair Wednesday and Thursday at Owens Community College for hourly production positions at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

The company will hold a hiring fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 30335 Oregon Rd. in Perrysburg.

Candidates interested in joining the Toledo team are encouraged to pre-register and apply at https://fca.fyi/mfg. Walk-ins are also welcome and will have the opportunity to apply onsite.

Entry level part-time hourly production operator positions offer:

Starting pay of $15.78 per hour

Medical and prescription drug coverage after 90 days

Life insurance beginning the first of the month following date of hire

Holiday pay after completing 90 work days and potential for paid/unpaid time off

Job openings for full-time positions are generally filled with current part-time employees and include:

$17.51 per hour

Medical, dental, vision and prescription drug coverage, 401k, life insurance, and tuition assistance

Holiday pay, profit sharing, bonus payments and paid time off

Candidates attending the fair should be at least 18 years old and plan on 1 ½ hours at the event. Interviews will be conducted onsite.

