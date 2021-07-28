Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Stellantis hosting job fair for postings at Jeep

The company will hold a hiring fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 30335 Oregon Rd. in...
The company will hold a hiring fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 30335 Oregon Rd. in Perrysburg.(Stellantis)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stellantis is hosting a job fair Wednesday and Thursday at Owens Community College for hourly production positions at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

The company will hold a hiring fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 30335 Oregon Rd. in Perrysburg.

Candidates interested in joining the Toledo team are encouraged to pre-register and apply at https://fca.fyi/mfg. Walk-ins are also welcome and will have the opportunity to apply onsite.

Entry level part-time hourly production operator positions offer:

  • Starting pay of $15.78 per hour
  • Medical and prescription drug coverage after 90 days
  • Life insurance beginning the first of the month following date of hire
  • Holiday pay after completing 90 work days and potential for paid/unpaid time off

Job openings for full-time positions are generally filled with current part-time employees and include:

  • $17.51 per hour
  • Medical, dental, vision and prescription drug coverage, 401k, life insurance, and tuition assistance
  • Holiday pay, profit sharing, bonus payments and paid time off

Candidates attending the fair should be at least 18 years old and plan on 1 ½ hours at the event. Interviews will be conducted onsite.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Bar employee struck in mouth with brick, TPD searching for suspect
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Flames were 50-60 feet high when firefighters arrived at the scene on Chase St.
Fire spreads from vacant home to two others in North Toledo

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
Don’t expect mask mandates to come back to Michigan or Ohio, despite the CDC updating its...
Mask mandates not likely coming back to Michigan, Ohio
No new mask mandates expected in Michigan or Ohio
No new mask mandates expected in Michigan or Ohio
Pastors unite in prayer to fight gun violence
Pastors unite in prayer to fight gun violence