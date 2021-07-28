Stellantis hosting job fair for postings at Jeep
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stellantis is hosting a job fair Wednesday and Thursday at Owens Community College for hourly production positions at the Toledo Assembly Complex.
The company will hold a hiring fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 30335 Oregon Rd. in Perrysburg.
Candidates interested in joining the Toledo team are encouraged to pre-register and apply at https://fca.fyi/mfg. Walk-ins are also welcome and will have the opportunity to apply onsite.
Entry level part-time hourly production operator positions offer:
- Starting pay of $15.78 per hour
- Medical and prescription drug coverage after 90 days
- Life insurance beginning the first of the month following date of hire
- Holiday pay after completing 90 work days and potential for paid/unpaid time off
Job openings for full-time positions are generally filled with current part-time employees and include:
- $17.51 per hour
- Medical, dental, vision and prescription drug coverage, 401k, life insurance, and tuition assistance
- Holiday pay, profit sharing, bonus payments and paid time off
Candidates attending the fair should be at least 18 years old and plan on 1 ½ hours at the event. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
