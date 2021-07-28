Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo City Council, law enforcement officials discuss gun violence

One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee held a meeting discussing gun violence on Wednesday.

Council members asked local law enforcement officials questions about reducing the number of shootings and the public had a chance to weigh in, too.

Homicides are up 46 percent this year and the number of people shot is up 8 percent, according to Toledo Police. At a press conference held just before the meeting, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the city’s ongoing problem with gun crimes is an isolated issue related to gangs.

“Crime is down. Violent crime is down,” said Kapszukiewicz. “Gang-related violence is up.”

During the council meeting, Toledo Police Chief George Kral said it’s been a challenge investigating recent shootings because victims and witnesses won’t come forward.

He said witnesses to the Fourth of July block party shooting that left one juvenile dead and 11 other people injured won’t cooperate. He said in Sunday’s shooting during a basketball tournament at Savage Park, no one called the police — officers were alerted to the shooting by a Shot Spotter alert, a system the chief said will be expanding.

The law enforcement officials reminded the public that Crime Stopper hotline tips are anonymous. ATF agent Kevin Arnett said any tip could give authorities a possible lead that could make the difference in getting the shooters off the street.

Chief Kral acknowledged the victims’ and witnesses’ reluctance to come forward with information stems from a lack of trust between communities and police — something he said the department is working to address. He said the department encourages community service officers to get out into neighborhoods and meet the people they work to serve.

Bridging that divide includes area youth. Kral gave the “cops with cones” program as an example, which sends officers with an ice cream truck into neighborhoods for kids. He also praised the city’s summer youth programs as a method of keeping kids safe and engaged.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Bar employee struck in mouth with brick, TPD searching for suspect
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Flames were 50-60 feet high when firefighters arrived at the scene on Chase St.
Fire spreads from vacant home to two others in North Toledo

Latest News

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Young gymnasts react to Simon Biles withdrawing from Olympics
Local U-pick flower business is blooming
There have not been any serious cases
Local vets seeing an uptick in cases of a new virus
Montarey Richardson, the owner of Believe Academy, plays with pupils.
HOPE Toledo launches affordable preschool program