Toledo City Council, law enforcement officials discuss gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee held a meeting discussing gun violence on Wednesday.

Council members asked local law enforcement officials questions about reducing the number of shootings and the public had a chance to weigh in, too.

Homicides are up 46 percent this year and the number of people shot is up 8 percent, according to Toledo Police. At a press conference held just before the meeting, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the city’s ongoing problem with gun crimes is an isolated issue related to gangs.

“Crime is down. Violent crime is down,” said Kapszukiewicz. “Gang-related violence is up.”

During the council meeting, Toledo Police Chief George Kral said it’s been a challenge investigating recent shootings because victims and witnesses won’t come forward.

He said witnesses to the Fourth of July block party shooting that left one juvenile dead and 11 other people injured won’t cooperate. He said in Sunday’s shooting during a basketball tournament at Savage Park, no one called the police — officers were alerted to the shooting by a Shot Spotter alert, a system the chief said will be expanding.

The law enforcement officials reminded the public that Crime Stopper hotline tips are anonymous. ATF agent Kevin Arnett said any tip could give authorities a possible lead that could make the difference in getting the shooters off the street.

Chief Kral acknowledged the victims’ and witnesses’ reluctance to come forward with information stems from a lack of trust between communities and police — something he said the department is working to address. He said the department encourages community service officers to get out into neighborhoods and meet the people they work to serve.

Bridging that divide includes area youth. Kral gave the “cops with cones” program as an example, which sends officers with an ice cream truck into neighborhoods for kids. He also praised the city’s summer youth programs as a method of keeping kids safe and engaged.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.