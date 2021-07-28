Tombstones damaged at Findlay cemetery

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police are offering a reward after 30 tombstones were damaged overnight at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Police said a majority of the tombstones were more than 100 years old. The damage occurred Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the northeast section of the cemetery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Findlay Police at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477. Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward.

