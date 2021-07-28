Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Tombstones damaged at Findlay cemetery

Findlay Police
Findlay Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police are offering a reward after 30 tombstones were damaged overnight at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Police said a majority of the tombstones were more than 100 years old. The damage occurred Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the northeast section of the cemetery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Findlay Police at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477. Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Bar employee struck in mouth with brick, TPD searching for suspect
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Flames were 50-60 feet high when firefighters arrived at the scene on Chase St.
Fire spreads from vacant home to two others in North Toledo

Latest News

ACES welcomes back international students to the states for the ultimate American experience
Exchange programs resume in the fall, bringing hundreds of international students
The center that specializes in supporting cancer patients is opening brand new 8,000 square...
Victory Center Opens Forever Home, Surviving Cancer Patients
Exchange programs resume fall, bringing hundreds of international students ACES welcomes back...
Exchange programs resume fall, bringing hundreds of international students
The center that focuses on supporting cancer patients found its forever home to support the...
The Victory Center opens forever home in Toledo for cancer patients