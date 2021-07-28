Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

U-pick flower business is blooming thanks to recent rains

Recent rains have flooded NW Ohio/SE Michigan fields, though allowed flowers to grow as large and bright as ever
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. (WTVG) - Farming can be a tough business in the Midwest’s ever-changing weather, though at Gust Flowers & Produce in Ottawa Lake, Michigan -- and across the region -- business is blooming.

“It’s grown every year, and now I think we have just under 5 acres of U-cuts,” says owner and operator Jake Gust. “[We have] 60 or 70 different varieties of flowers out there, so a lot of different options to pick from.”

Guests of the Gusts have been picking up produce at the roadside stand just inside the Lenawee County line for over a decade now, and picking flowers here since 2014... with the operation blossoming ever since. “We get a lot of families that just want to enjoy the sunshine, get out into some fresh space and cut flowers... it can make for an enjoyable afternoon or morning.”

The U-pick patch has been open for about a week now, though recent rains saw the field closed off for a few days: “If the field gets too muddy and the parking lot gets too muddy, you just can’t open,” Gust says. “I think everything’s dried out now, and hopefully we can hold on and not get too much tonight.”

Vibrant sunflowers, zinnias, and more greet prospective pickers now, though Gust says it’s been a tale of two fields compared to 2020. “Last year was really dry, and the flowers were probably half the size and half as many... this year, we’ve had so much rain and they look so nice with so much color. We like that happy medium.”

Greenhouse sales have been high during the pandemic, though Gust says there’s just something about cutting your own that gives an added touch. “If you have your own garden, you don’t necessarily want to see the fruits of your labor and then cut them where they look quite as good... but we’re set up for that out here, it’s the nature of the business.”

It’s not just the flowers up for purchase that draw folks in from both sides of the state line. “We have a sunflower trail or maze that’s been really popular,” recalls Gust. “The 5 acres aren’t quite in full bloom yet, but we’re close. We have props like an antique tractor or truck out there and a rustic old swing. We tend to get a low of photographers and families coming out to do pictures there... that part has really grown in popularity among social media.”

Gust Flowers & Produce is open now through Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Bar employee struck in mouth with brick, TPD searching for suspect
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Flames were 50-60 feet high when firefighters arrived at the scene on Chase St.
Fire spreads from vacant home to two others in North Toledo

Latest News

30 headstones vandalized at Findlay cemetery
This picture was taken moments after Sharon Stump, 66, was pulled from a manhole in front of...
Woman falls into manhole after cover flips
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Young gymnasts react to Simon Biles withdrawing from Olympics
Local U-pick flower business is blooming