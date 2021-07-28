Traffic
The Victory Center opens forever home in Toledo for cancer patients

Grand Opening of the new location with tours and expanded services
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After serving the community for more than 25 years, providing services and educational tools for cancer patients, The Victory Center purchased it’s own 8,000-square foot building. Their new home will be celebrating with an Open House featuring and a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday.

The new location is at 3166 N. Republic Blvd., two doors away from the space they were leasing. Executive Director Dianne Brandt says the new center will expand the group’s services, including oncology massages, cancer support groups, counseling, art therapy, reiki, yoga, meditation, and more.

“It’s just important for their well-being,” Brandt said. “I mean, cancer’s hard and if you’re able to share that journey with someone who understands, who gets it, who can help you and hold your hand along the way, boy, that’s going to make it a lot easier.”

The center focuses on supporting those undergoing the cancer battle beyond their physical ailments, meeting their emotional, mental, and spiritual needs with holistic-based services. The approach focuses on the mind-body-spirt connection to help patients heal faster and easier and connect with others who are going through the same journey.

“Sometimes the emotional, the spiritual, the mental side of it is overlooked, and if you don’t have all of that working together, you’re going to have a much harder time getting through,” Brandt said.

The healing services are of no cost to patients, and you can find more details at thevictorycenter.org and schedule a tour.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

