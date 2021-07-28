Woman falls into manhole after cover flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - She fell into a sewer hole after the cover flipped open. Now, a woman who lives in the Point Place/Shoreland area of Toledo is calling for the city to take responsibility.

“Never in my wildest dreams would you believe you would go through a sewer hole,” said Sharon Stump, 66. She’s lived in the cul-de-sac on Ketukkee Trail since 2015. On July 3, 2021, Stump says she was watching her twin 5-year-old grandchildren out front when she stepped on the sewer cover, it tipped, and she fell through.

“My ankles caught the rungs of the ladder going down. Then my knee wacked up against the metal frame,” explained Stump.

Her husband pulled her to safety. However, Stump says her knee, which was replaced in the Fall of 2020, had serious tissue damage.

“I mean, that’s just, you know, outrageous,” says attorney Chuck Boyk, who is now representing Stump.

Sharon and her husband live directly behind Shoreland Elementary. Even though city workers came out and adjusted the cover so it now fits into place, Boyk says the incident happened too close to a route used by children going to and from school.

“If you live in a neighborhood where there’s a path for kids to go to school, where there’s a cul-de-sac, you assume that you can walk over a manhole cover and it’s not going to flip open,” continued Boyk.

13abc reached out to a City of Toledo spokesperson for a comment. We were told this case is under review by the City of Toledo at this time and as a result, the city cannot comment.

