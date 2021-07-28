Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Young gymnasts react to Simon Biles withdrawing from Olympics

The sport is growing in popularity, and so is the pressure mounting on young athletes across the county.
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(WTOK)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Young gymnasts are sharing their reaction after Simon Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, opted to pull out of the team and individual all-around finals at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“I was shocked,” said Amanda Page, 16. “I think she is an icon for everyone.”

Page is a gymnast at Aerial Express Gymnastics in Monroe. She said she can relate to the pressure that comes with the sport.

“You know that you can do it, but it’s hard to get past a point when you have doubt in yourself,” said Page.

Page and others rely on their coach, Karla Eschleman, for support and encouragement.

“When they do that we usually tell them that it’s okay and remember the progressions, and to work their way back up,” said Karla Eschleman, the head coach and co-owner of Aerial Express Gymnastics. “When you start doubting yourself then you let your mind rule your body and when you start to do that it can be dangerous to yourself.”

The sport is growing in popularity, and so is the pressure mounting on young athletes across the county.

Counselor and psychotherapist, Erin Wiley, owner of The Willow Center in Toledo, said Biles and other Olympians are dealing with the weight of the world watching.

“I think it’s important for any athlete, high-performance individual, including arts, academically, in medicine, have someone who is a safe sounding board who can give you a lot of room to explore your feelings and potential choices you might want to make,” said Wiley. “Having that open door to explore those things will help you be a more balanced individual.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Bar employee struck in mouth with brick, TPD searching for suspect
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Flames were 50-60 feet high when firefighters arrived at the scene on Chase St.
Fire spreads from vacant home to two others in North Toledo

Latest News

30 headstones vandalized at Findlay cemetery
This picture was taken moments after Sharon Stump, 66, was pulled from a manhole in front of...
Woman falls into manhole after cover flips
Local U-pick flower business is blooming
There have not been any serious cases
Local vets seeing an uptick in cases of a new virus