ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72

Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Friday, June 24, 2016.(Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Dusty Hill, bass player for the band ZZ Top, has died, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. He was 72 years old.

Band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in the post that Hill had died in his sleep at his Houston home.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,’” they said. “We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”

The band celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 with a tour and a documentary, “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.”

