30 headstones vandalized at Findlay cemetery

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - “It’s holy ground. We very much reverence and make an attempt to honor our dead in a proper way, and for someone to come in and destroy some of that, I think is terrible,” says Findlay resident Mike Schroeder.

Tuesday night at the Maple Grove Cemetery, 30 gravestones were toppled by suspected vandals. Most of these stones are more than 100 years old.

“It’s hard to believe that somebody would do this because I’m sure they wouldn’t want it done to them,” says Matt Stoffel, the public works superintendent for the city of Findlay.

Stoffel is in charge of upkeep at the cemetery, and he was shocked to hear about the damage.

“As much as we can prosecute, we will. I definitely want them to pay for it,” says Stoffel.

Findlay police say that if caught, the vandals could be charged with a Class 5 Felony. But depending on the cost of the damage to the stones, the charges could be even more extreme.

Schroeder came to see if the vandalized headstones belonged to his church, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. None of them did, but he was still upset thinking about what others must be feeling.

“You hate to think as one of your last things on this earth, that you’re going to wonder and worry about how your body and how your spot, if it will be desecrated in some manner like this,” says Schroeder.

Findlay police are currently investigating this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Hancock County Crime Stoppers at (419)-425-8477.

