Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

30 headstones vandalized at Findlay cemetery

By Kayla Molander and Delaney Ruth
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - “It’s holy ground. We very much reverence and make an attempt to honor our dead in a proper way, and for someone to come in and destroy some of that, I think is terrible,” says Findlay resident Mike Schroeder.

Tuesday night at the Maple Grove Cemetery, 30 gravestones were toppled by suspected vandals. Most of these stones are more than 100 years old.

“It’s hard to believe that somebody would do this because I’m sure they wouldn’t want it done to them,” says Matt Stoffel, the public works superintendent for the city of Findlay.

Stoffel is in charge of upkeep at the cemetery, and he was shocked to hear about the damage.

“As much as we can prosecute, we will. I definitely want them to pay for it,” says Stoffel.

Findlay police say that if caught, the vandals could be charged with a Class 5 Felony. But depending on the cost of the damage to the stones, the charges could be even more extreme.

Schroeder came to see if the vandalized headstones belonged to his church, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. None of them did, but he was still upset thinking about what others must be feeling.

“You hate to think as one of your last things on this earth, that you’re going to wonder and worry about how your body and how your spot, if it will be desecrated in some manner like this,” says Schroeder.

Findlay police are currently investigating this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Hancock County Crime Stoppers at (419)-425-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Bar employee struck in mouth with brick, TPD searching for suspect
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Man shot and killed in Byrneport Apartments
Mother looking for answers in her son’s murder

Latest News

A serious crash involving pedestrians occurred at the intersection of Holland Sylvania and...
Pedestrian killed in crash at Holland Sylvania and Bancroft
Health officials warn the community about COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
Doctors warn about Delta COVID variant
Police continue to investigate Savage Park shooting
City Park League coordinator speaks out
30 headstones vandalized at Findlay cemetery