Arrest made in connection to Toledo homicide case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide last week but not for the suspect they say killed a Toledo man.

Treashia Lampkin was arrested Wednesday on charges of obstructing justice after the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Mario Kea II last week.

Police have not identified a suspect responsible for Kea’s death.

Police were called out to the 400 block of Pontiac Street last Wednesday, July 21, and found Kea suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, marking the city’s 37th homicide of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.