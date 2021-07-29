Boyfriend sentenced to 2.5 years for obstruction in 2019 murder of Emilia Guerrero

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The boyfriend of a woman murdered in August of 2019 has been sentenced to two and a half years behind bars for his role in her death.

Brian Morales-Rivero, 23, was found guilty of obstructing justice following the stabbing death of his girlfriend, Emilia Guerrero. Morales-Rivero’s father, 43-year-old Lorenzo Morales, has been charged with perpetrating the murder. His trial is set to being on November 15.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.