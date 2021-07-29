Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Cedar Point looking into $28 million esports arena

Cedar Point esports
Cedar Point esports(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is looking to be a leader for indoor entertainment as well, announcing Thursday that the company was exploring the potential development of an esports arena in Sandusky.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company said it was partnering with Esports Development Co. to develop preliminary plans for the estimated $28 million arena, which would consist of a 1,500 seat facility, hosting a 200-station gaming hub, with locker rooms and a food court all on the first floor.

The second floor of the facility would include a restaurant with an outdoor terrace, a broadcast studio and ancillary office space. The third and fourth floors are to be dormitory rooms for esports camp and event attendees.

“Our long-term strategy is focused on delivering an immersive entertainment experience that differentiates our parks and makes our park guests want to come back again and again,” said Richard A. Zimmerman, Cedar Fair president and chief executive officer. “The opening of our Cedar Point Sports Center in 2017 was consistent with this strategy and has proved to be enormously popular with amateur sports teams and other large groups. Given the booming popularity of esports, we believe there is an opportunity to tap into the growing appetite for that form of entertainment and package it with all that Cedar Point has to offer.”

Cedar Point esports
Cedar Point esports(WTVG)

Preliminary development plans for the esports facility were submitted to the City of Sandusky Planning Commission for review at its regularly scheduled meeting July 28 by OSPORTS, a division of Osborn Engineering Company, which also designed Cedar Point Sports Center.

If the development is approved and necessary financing secured, construction would be expected to commence before the end of this year, with targeted opening in the first half of 2023.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash involving pedestrians occurred at the intersection of Holland Sylvania and...
One dead, one in serious condition after car hits pedestrians
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
Sharon Stump says she fell part way into this sewer hole after stepping on the cover, which...
Woman falls into manhole after cover flips
Maliek Emanuel-Mitchell is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, July 25...
Alleged Savage Park shooter arrested on separate gun charge one week earlier
Don’t expect mask mandates to come back to Michigan or Ohio, despite the CDC updating its...
Mask mandates not likely coming back to Michigan, Ohio

Latest News

The Solheim Cup inspiring young golfers in northwest Ohio
McCutchenville teen
McCutchenville teen
Morales-Rivero sentenced to 2.5 years for obstruction in 2019 murder of Emilia Guerrero
State Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.) today joined State Reps. Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance),...
Ohio and 23 other states ask Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade