Cedar Point looking into $28 million esports arena

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is looking to be a leader for indoor entertainment as well, announcing Thursday that the company was exploring the potential development of an esports arena in Sandusky.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company said it was partnering with Esports Development Co. to develop preliminary plans for the estimated $28 million arena, which would consist of a 1,500 seat facility, hosting a 200-station gaming hub, with locker rooms and a food court all on the first floor.

The second floor of the facility would include a restaurant with an outdoor terrace, a broadcast studio and ancillary office space. The third and fourth floors are to be dormitory rooms for esports camp and event attendees.

“Our long-term strategy is focused on delivering an immersive entertainment experience that differentiates our parks and makes our park guests want to come back again and again,” said Richard A. Zimmerman, Cedar Fair president and chief executive officer. “The opening of our Cedar Point Sports Center in 2017 was consistent with this strategy and has proved to be enormously popular with amateur sports teams and other large groups. Given the booming popularity of esports, we believe there is an opportunity to tap into the growing appetite for that form of entertainment and package it with all that Cedar Point has to offer.”

Cedar Point esports (WTVG)

Preliminary development plans for the esports facility were submitted to the City of Sandusky Planning Commission for review at its regularly scheduled meeting July 28 by OSPORTS, a division of Osborn Engineering Company, which also designed Cedar Point Sports Center.

If the development is approved and necessary financing secured, construction would be expected to commence before the end of this year, with targeted opening in the first half of 2023.

