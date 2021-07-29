Traffic
Doctors warn about Delta COVID variant

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The spread of the delta variant is impacting the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine.

Initially, the vaccines were estimated to be up to 95% effective at preventing a COVID infection.

But ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminski MD says “Unfortunately that’s gone down with the variant. So We’re seeing rates in the 60′s which is still extremely good. The better part of that is the chances for severe disease is still extremely low.” And in fact, he says it is still a very low risk, with up to 98% of the people hospitalized being unvaccinated.

And Dr. Kaminski says those who do develop COVID despite being vaccinated have a much milder form of the virus. However, he says, “Those who get it and have been vaccinated might be at risk of spreading it to those who are unvaccinated or those who are immunocompromised.”

And that threat is real and it’s airborne with the delta variant. “We used to say it used to take around 15 minutes face to face within 6 feet contact with somebody to really put yourself at risk for COVID. What we’re seeing with the delta variant is that’s been reduced to about 12 seconds.”

