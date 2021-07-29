Traffic
“Gorgeous Grandma” crowned in Waterville pageant

By Kayla Molander
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A crowning achievement happened in Waterville Thursday afternoon. Grandmas got to strut their stuff during a beauty pageant, in a first for the StoryPoint senior living community.

Eight residents proved that grandma’s still got “it” by parading down the catwalk.

Storypoint pulled out all the stops to make the ladies feel like divas. They got their nails, makeup and hair professionally done early in the day.

“They each get sashes, there’s a beautiful crown, just the day of pampering, just to be out in the community again, it’s been wonderful,” says StoryPoint’s Lorrie Keckes.

The pageant started with the classic question and answer portion, then done-up divas showed off their talents. Then the audience voted for their favorite “glam-ma.” Miss Helen Alonzo was crowned the winner.

“It feels like a dream. I can’t believe it. I lost my husband 20 years ago, and he always said “someday you will be a queen.” And I guess this is it,” says Alonzo.

Surrounded by family, friends, and laughter, everyone feels like a winner.

“Mimi’s always at every play. sporting event that she could be, so it’s great to see her dressed up and come support her when she’s doing something fun,” says Maggie Old, whose grandmother, Cora Gergich, participated in the pageant.

After the last year, this is exactly what these glamor gals need.

“It’s been a whirlwind since then, but It’s been a fun whirlwind,” says Gergich.

This is StoryPoint’s very first Glamorous Grandma competition, and they think it might make another trip around this time next year.

