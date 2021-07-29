Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Here’s what you can buy during the sales tax holiday

For the first week in August, clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20 will be exempt from the state’s sales tax.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting next weekend, from August 6-8, you won’t have to pay sales tax on certain clothing or school supplies during the annual sales tax holiday. This is the third year Ohio has offered this holiday on the first weekend in August.

During those three days, clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20 will be exempt from the state’s sales tax. It also includes school instructional materials priced at $20 or less. There is no limit on the total purchase. The exemption is determined by the price of each individual item. The holiday does not extend to items purchased for business or trade purposes.

Qualifying clothing purchases do not include accessories, sports equipment, protective equipment, patches, belt buckles, costume masks, or sewing equipment. A complete guide to what does and does not qualify can be found here.

Qualifying school supply purchases include the following items:

BindersCrayonsLegal padsPencil sharpeners
BookbagsErasersLunchboxesPencils
CalculatorsFolders (expandable, pocket, plastic, manila)MarkersPens
Cellophane tapeGlue, paste, and paste sticksNotebooksProtractors
Blackboard chalkHighlightersPaper (looseleaf, copy, graph, tracing, manila, colored, construction)Rulers
CompassesIndex cardsPoster boardScissors
Composition booksIndex card boxesPencil boxes and other school supply boxesWriting tablets

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
A serious crash involving pedestrians occurred at the intersection of Holland Sylvania and...
One dead, one in serious condition after car hits pedestrians
Sharon Stump says she fell part way into this sewer hole after stepping on the cover, which...
Woman falls into manhole after cover flips
Maliek Emanuel-Mitchell is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, July 25...
Alleged Savage Park shooter arrested on separate gun charge one week earlier
Don’t expect mask mandates to come back to Michigan or Ohio, despite the CDC updating its...
Mask mandates not likely coming back to Michigan, Ohio

Latest News

ACES welcomes back international students to the states for the ultimate American experience
Exchange programs resume in the fall, bringing hundreds of international students
The school district said plans could change based upon COVID-19 infection rates and...
TPS plans full return to classrooms with masking for certain grades
Toledo Public Schools
TPS plans full return to classrooms with masking required for certain grades
Those who condemn or seek to ban critical race theory in schools often struggle to define what...
EXPLAINER: So much buzz, but what is critical race theory?