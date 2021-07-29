Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

July 29th Weather Forecast

Storms Likely Today With High Humidity
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are likely this morning, the afternoon will be very humid with a high in the middle 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible overnight into the early morning hours on Friday. Otherwise, cooler weather with low humidity and sunshine will become common in the days ahead. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s Friday through next Wednesday. There is a 30% chance of a shower or storm on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
Sharon Stump says she fell part way into this sewer hole after stepping on the cover, which...
Woman falls into manhole after cover flips
Maliek Emanuel-Mitchell is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, July 25...
Alleged Savage Park shooter arrested on separate gun charge one week earlier
Don’t expect mask mandates to come back to Michigan or Ohio, despite the CDC updating its...
Mask mandates not likely coming back to Michigan, Ohio
A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital

Latest News

July 29th Weather Forecast
July 29th Weather Forecast
7/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/28/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
7/28/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
7/28/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast