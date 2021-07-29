July 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are likely this morning, the afternoon will be very humid with a high in the middle 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible overnight into the early morning hours on Friday. Otherwise, cooler weather with low humidity and sunshine will become common in the days ahead. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s Friday through next Wednesday. There is a 30% chance of a shower or storm on Sunday.

