Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man accused of robbing Toledo dollar stores found guilty

James Roberts is accused of robbing Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in Toledo on...
James Roberts is accused of robbing Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in Toledo on back-to-back days, May 16 and 17.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of robbing area dollar stores on back-to-back days has been found guilty after he entered an Alford plea.

34-year-old James Roberts was charged with breaking and entering after police said he robbed a Dollar General store and a Family Dollar store in May. He was taken into custody with stolen items in his possession and admitted to the charges in interviews with police, according to TPD.

Roberts is scheduled for sentencing on August 12, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
A serious crash involving pedestrians occurred at the intersection of Holland Sylvania and...
One dead, one in serious condition after car hits pedestrians
Sharon Stump says she fell part way into this sewer hole after stepping on the cover, which...
Woman falls into manhole after cover flips
Maliek Emanuel-Mitchell is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, July 25...
Alleged Savage Park shooter arrested on separate gun charge one week earlier
Don’t expect mask mandates to come back to Michigan or Ohio, despite the CDC updating its...
Mask mandates not likely coming back to Michigan, Ohio

Latest News

Here’s what you can buy during the sales tax holiday
Toledo Police on scene of a shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
Arrest made in connection to Toledo homicide case
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
A serious crash involving pedestrians occurred at the intersection of Holland Sylvania and...
One dead, one in serious condition after car hits pedestrians