Man accused of robbing Toledo dollar stores found guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of robbing area dollar stores on back-to-back days has been found guilty after he entered an Alford plea.

34-year-old James Roberts was charged with breaking and entering after police said he robbed a Dollar General store and a Family Dollar store in May. He was taken into custody with stolen items in his possession and admitted to the charges in interviews with police, according to TPD.

Roberts is scheduled for sentencing on August 12, 2021.

