Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) -A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Lenawee County on Wednesday.

It happened on Morey Highway near Haley Road in Dover Township just before 6:00 p.m.

Michigan State Police said a semi-truck pulling a dump trailer was traveling south on Morey Highway, preparing to turn and travel east on Haley Road, when a 20-year-old man on a motorcycle traveling behind the truck failed to slow down. The bike hit the back of the truck trailer and veered off into a ditch.

The driver was ejected from the bike and suffered injuries police described as serious. He was taken to a hospital where and was last listed in critical condition. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

MSP said drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

