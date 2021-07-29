Traffic
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

(WCAX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) -A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Lenawee County on Wednesday.

It happened on Morey Highway near Haley Road in Dover Township just before 6:00 p.m.

Michigan State Police said a semi-truck pulling a dump trailer was traveling south on Morey Highway, preparing to turn and travel east on Haley Road, when a 20-year-old man on a motorcycle traveling behind the truck failed to slow down. The bike hit the back of the truck trailer and veered off into a ditch.

The driver was ejected from the bike and suffered injuries police described as serious. He was taken to a hospital where and was last listed in critical condition. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

MSP said drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

