Mayoral candidates address ways to combat gun violence

Volunteer groups at pools, Block Watch programs, and paid recreational employees among ideas.
Volunteer organizations are combatting violence by engaging with kids at Toledo City Pools.
Volunteer organizations are combatting violence by engaging with kids at Toledo City Pools.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Combatting crime and gun violence starts with neighborhoods. That’s essentially the message from all three current candidates for mayor of Toledo.

Democratic mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says his initiative to keep Toledo children safe is working. Volunteer groups including motorcycle clubs, corvette clubs, and black and Greek social organizations, spend time at city pools to hand out snacks, set a good example, and interact with the children. They’re also keeping an eye on them.

“There’s no role that they play. There’s no patrolling. They’re just there. They’re just there spending their free time on their own making sure kids have had a positive time,” said Kapszukiewicz.

Republican candidate for mayor Jan Scotland is taking aim at the current state of city parks. He’s proposing a joint recreation district with workers who are paid to engage with the youth, keeping them occupied and out of trouble.

“We barely get the pools open and the kids have nothing to do, and as a result of having nothing to do, they choose the things that are available for them. You know, you can’t choose to be on a team, you choose to be on a gang,” said Scotland.

During a recent news conference, Independent mayoral candidate Carty Finkbeiner emphasized block watch programs as a way to keep down violence. He also called for more collaboration between neighborhoods.

“If there is no crime or blight in your neighborhood or somebody else’s neighborhood, then you volunteer,” said Finkbeiner.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz also announced the volunteer program at Toledo city pools will continue through the end of the summer season. So you will see volunteer groups at every pool, every day.

if you’d like to sign up, you can do so through the mayor’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

