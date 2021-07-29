Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in crash at Holland Sylvania and Bancroft

A serious crash involving pedestrians occurred at the intersection of Holland Sylvania and...
A serious crash involving pedestrians occurred at the intersection of Holland Sylvania and Bancroft Wednesday night.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people walking near the intersection of Holland Sylvania and Bancroft were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, with one person dying at the scene.

Toledo Police confirmed that the second person was taken to a hospital.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Bar employee struck in mouth with brick, TPD searching for suspect
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Man shot and killed in Byrneport Apartments
Mother looking for answers in her son’s murder

Latest News

Health officials warn the community about COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
Doctors warn about Delta COVID variant
Police are looking for the vandals.
30 headstones vandalized at Findlay cemetery
Police continue to investigate Savage Park shooting
City Park League coordinator speaks out
30 headstones vandalized at Findlay cemetery