Pedestrian killed in crash at Holland Sylvania and Bancroft
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people walking near the intersection of Holland Sylvania and Bancroft were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, with one person dying at the scene.
Toledo Police confirmed that the second person was taken to a hospital.
This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information is made available.
