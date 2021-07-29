Toledo homicide numbers set to eclipse 2020 records

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo saw a record number of homicides during 2020, reaching 61 cases by the end of the year. Now, 2021 is on track to eclipse that number. In the first seven months, there have been 40 homicides, 10 of those occurring in the month of July alone. Six of those 10 remain unsolved. The family and friends of those victims still want answers.

“The police are doing what they can,” says Jorrel Johnson, who’s son, Stephon was shot and killed at a block party on July 4th weekend. “I’m just hoping someone comes forward. You know how the streets are. I just hope someone can drop some type of information to get my son justice because it wasn’t supposed to be him.”

Investigators say part of the problem is cooperation. There were more than 300 people at the block party where Stephon was shot, but police have had a hard time getting information from the community.

“If a lot of witnesses don’t come forward they are going to have to rely on any physical evidence there may be, if any,” says Andrew Dlugosielski, the Assistant Public Information Officer for Toledo Police. “Hopefully, there might be a camera around as well. Other than that, community plays a big role in solving these crimes.”

Dglugosielski says people in Toledo communities don’t talk to police for fear of retaliation or being seen as a snitch. He says that approach hurts investigators’ efforts.

“It’s detrimental for the community,” he says. “You want to justice for that person that lost their life and you want to see closure for their loved ones. I don’t think there is a police officer alive that doesn’t take that home with them, knowing that they’re not getting closure for that family.”

If you have any information that can aid investigators in their efforts call Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111. Callers who provide information that could lead to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for unsolved crimes could be eligible for a reward.