BGSU expells three students, suspends 17 following the hazing death of Stone Foltz

The discipline follows an internal investigation by the school following the incident on March 4.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University announced Friday that the administration has permanently suspended three students following the hazing death of Stone Foltz in March of this year. An additional 17 students were suspended from the university for between three and eight years. One student received a deferred suspension. The school did not release the identities of the students.

The discipline follows an internal investigation by the school following the incident on March 4.

The announcement came with the release of an anti-hazing report from the university which outlined a plan to enhance the school’s efforts to combat hazing on campus. It includes a zero-tolerance policy.

Sophomore Stone Foltz died on March 7, three days after he was found unresponsive in his Bowling Green apartment after attending a hazing event hosted by the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Following Stone’s death, BGSU expelled the fraternity from campus. Seven people allegedly involved in the incident have been arrested and charged.

In the months since Stone’s death, Ohio lawmakers have passed and signed into law a new piece of legislation strengthening criminal penalties for hazing charges.

