Fatal crash in in Paulding County

BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in Brown Township.

It happened around 1:20 this morning.

Mark A. Dobbelaere, 62, of Oakwood drove off State Route 613 and hit a traffic sign on the right side of the road. He then struck a pole, and his car flipped into a tree.

Dobbelaere was pronounced dead on the scene.

