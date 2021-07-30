Fatal crash in in Paulding County

Traffic
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in Brown Township.

It happened around 1:20 this morning.

Mark A. Dobbelaere, 62, of Oakwood drove off State Route 613 and hit a traffic sign on the right side of the road. He then struck a pole, and his car flipped into a tree.

Dobbelaere was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

