Fulton County hits “significant community transmission” level for COVID

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The CDC has identified Fulton County as having “significant community transmission” of COVID-19.

The Fulton County Health Department says the county has 42% of its residents fully vaccinated.

That leaves over half the county unprotected against the spread of the highly contagious Delta Variant.

Fulton County is a largely rural area with Wauseon, Delta, and Swanton in its borders. All school districts in the county will be issuing a mask policy for the beginning of school next week.

“The numbers today just continue to come in and we’re continuing to see an increase,” Fulton County Health Commissioner Kim Cupp said. “I think there’s a certain percentage of people that, no matter what, they will not get vaccinated.”

But Cupp adds if you are one of the people who have been considering it, now is the time to get a vaccine.

