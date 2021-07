TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car late last night.

Deangelo Jackson, 44, was struck near Kirby Pl. and E. Manhattan Blvd. and taken to St. Vincent Hospital for his injuries.

Police say this is a hit-and-run, as the driver fled before they arrived at the scene.

