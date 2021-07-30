Northwest Ohio Rib-Off returns this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A summer favorite returns to Northwest Ohio this weekend as the 37th Annual Northwest Ohio Rib-Off kicks off on Friday. The event will host nine grill masters excited to showcase their meats and sides galore all weekend long, along with musical performances and fun for the whole family.

Besides the ribs, BBQ, and sides, there will be delicious fair food we all know and love, including funnel cake and lemonade shakes.

“My favorite seems to be Austin Texas Lightning. They’re a newcomer this year, I’m very excited to see what they have to offer. Lots of new food vendors from fried veggies to cheese curds to cinnamon rolls, the whole nine yards, we have shaved ice and frozen yogurt and of course, wonderful, wonderful ribs,” shares Luann Sharp, Marketing Director of The Toledo Blade.

It’s been a massive feat trying to pull this off from last year’s pandemic pause, due to staffing only 9 of the vendors could make it out this year.

Friday, The Kansas Band takes the stage, for all of the country fans out there, Chase Rice will be performing Saturday with a cornhole competition with a $200 prize and come Sunday, “Satisfaction,” a Rolling Stones tribute band will take the stage and attendees get to vote for their favorite ribs in a friendly competition Sunday afternoon.

Sharp says the entire event is outdoors with plenty of seating and sanitizing stations so everyone stays safe.

The event is free from 12-2 pm Friday. Tickets start at $16 after that. Sunday is family day and tickets are just $5 for the whole family with activities for everyone.

“We’ll have large inflatables, we’ll have laser tag, we’ll have face painting and little blessings coming in with animals. Two years ago they brought a bot belly pig and a llama and the kids just love that,” says Sharp.

