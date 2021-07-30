Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Northwest Ohio Rib-Off returns this weekend

The summer favorite kicks of Friday and runs through Sunday.
(Ashley Bornancin)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A summer favorite returns to Northwest Ohio this weekend as the 37th Annual Northwest Ohio Rib-Off kicks off on Friday. The event will host nine grill masters excited to showcase their meats and sides galore all weekend long, along with musical performances and fun for the whole family.

Besides the ribs, BBQ, and sides, there will be delicious fair food we all know and love, including funnel cake and lemonade shakes.

“My favorite seems to be Austin Texas Lightning. They’re a newcomer this year, I’m very excited to see what they have to offer. Lots of new food vendors from fried veggies to cheese curds to cinnamon rolls, the whole nine yards, we have shaved ice and frozen yogurt and of course, wonderful, wonderful ribs,” shares Luann Sharp, Marketing Director of The Toledo Blade.

It’s been a massive feat trying to pull this off from last year’s pandemic pause, due to staffing only 9 of the vendors could make it out this year.

Friday, The Kansas Band takes the stage, for all of the country fans out there, Chase Rice will be performing Saturday with a cornhole competition with a $200 prize and come Sunday, “Satisfaction,” a Rolling Stones tribute band will take the stage and attendees get to vote for their favorite ribs in a friendly competition Sunday afternoon.

Sharp says the entire event is outdoors with plenty of seating and sanitizing stations so everyone stays safe.

The event is free from 12-2 pm Friday. Tickets start at $16 after that. Sunday is family day and tickets are just $5 for the whole family with activities for everyone.

“We’ll have large inflatables, we’ll have laser tag, we’ll have face painting and little blessings coming in with animals. Two years ago they brought a bot belly pig and a llama and the kids just love that,” says Sharp.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash involving pedestrians occurred at the intersection of Holland Sylvania and...
One dead, one in serious condition after car hits pedestrians
Treashia Lampkin was arrested on obstruction of justice charges relating to a Toledo murder on...
Arrest made in connection to Toledo homicide case
Sharon Stump says she fell part way into this sewer hole after stepping on the cover, which...
Woman falls into manhole after cover flips
Health officials warn the community about COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
Doctors warn about Delta COVID variant
Vets say owners should be aware of it, but not alarmed
There’s a suspected new dog virus in the area, but vets say don’t panic

Latest News

As homicides are on the rise in Toledo, more cases go unsolved.
Unsolved murders on the rise
Toledo boxer O'Shea Jones moves on to the seminfinals
Toledo’s Oshae Jones clinches medal, advances to Olympic semifinals
(AP)
Pedestrian injured in hit and run crash in Toledo
One man seriously injured after being hit by a car
Hit-and-run crash in Toledo