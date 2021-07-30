Traffic
Nursing home celebrates Christmas in July

After a COVID outbreak ruined Christmas celebrations last year, a Lucas County nursing home celebrates in July.
Blue Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center celebrates Christmas in July.
Blue Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center celebrates Christmas in July.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last December, celebrations were canceled when a COVID outbreak that started with two residents spread to all eighty-two residents of Blue Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Today, they got a chance to make up for that.

“It was horrible. It was so stressful. Just a lot of work. Trying to find staff to work. Everyone started getting sick, including staff members. So it was really traumatic. And it doesn’t last two week like the rumors say, it lasted for over a month,” says Lindsay Duke, the Director of Admissions at Blue Creek. “We couldn’t celebrate any of our normal holiday festivities so we decided to celebrate now that COVID is all clear from this facility and we are all doing great.”

Duke says the last year was difficult on residents and staff, so the Christmas in July celebration is a great way for them to have a good time after losing nearly 20 residents.

The event included plenty of food, fun, and pie throwing... to the excitement of residents.

“I heard about the pie throwing and that’s the event I would like to see,” says Linda Linden, a Blue Creek resident and COVID survivor. “I got sick the day after Christmas. I was very very sick. I guess they were so worried about me, that I might die.”

Duke says that while residents are enjoying this time now that they are in the clear, they are still staying on top of guidelines as they develop.

