Oregon City Schools will keep masks optional in the classroom

Students K-12th will have to wear them on the bus
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Students in Oregon City Schools will be heading back to in-person learning in just 25 days.

Bus riders will have to wear a mask on the bus but masks are optional in the classroom.

“Students who ride our busses will have to wear a mask along with our school bus drivers,” superintendent Hal Gregory said. “Outside of that mandate, I am not aware of any other mandate, so we are going to be mask optional in all our schools K-12.”

Gregory says he hasn’t received a lot of feedback about the mask optional policy. He believes parents are ready for their kids to get back to the books.

“Right now we are opening up and focusing on education. We haven’t been able to do that for two years. We have been focusing on everything but education. Safety is a priority no doubt about it, but we need to start shifting that back to education.”

Gregory says the district had a fair share of quarantines last year, but they were not directly connected to schools, but outside events.

To learn more about Oregon City Schools Back to school plan CLICK HERE

