Pandemic pushing lawmakers to try and improve internet accessibility, affordability

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers in Columbus and Washington D.C. are working on two issues with internet connectivity that have been highlighted during the pandemic: accessibility and affordability.

The U.S. Senate’s deal on an infrastructure package announced this week includes $65 billion for high-speed internet. In Ohio, the issue has been a priority for Governor Mike DeWine’s administration and members of the legislature on both sides of the aisle.

The legislature dedicated $250 million to broadband in the state’s biennium budget. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, who continues to travel the state to talk about broadband issues, praised lawmakers for including the money in the budget.

“It is an essential element to living in modern society,” Husted said.

Pandemic lockdowns shined a spotlight on corners of the country without access to broadband internet. Kids had to sit in parking lots near Wi-Fi busses to do their school work. Adults couldn’t file for unemployment online.

State officials estimate there are 300,000 households in Ohio without high-speed internet. That translates to 1 million Ohioans.

Many are in Southeast Ohio, which has the most pockets of digital deserts in the state. But they’re also in urban areas.

Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) represents neighborhoods in the city where some people simply can’t afford high-speed internet. It’s a problem seen in cities across the country: Availability without affordability.

“We need to look at this as a utility, such as lights, gas, electricity and water coming into our homes,” Hicks-Hudson said.

Designating high-speed internet as a public utility, Hicks-Hudson said, would allow for the government to help more families pay for their service. A recent survey by Consumer Reports found 75% of respondents “agree or strongly agree that internet service is as important as electricity or water service in today’s world.”

She said the government also needs to look at implementing permanent plans to help low-income families access the internet.

The federal government has one right now during the pandemic. The FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit Program gives eligible households up to a $50 per month discount on their internet bill.

“The program will end when the fund runs out of money, or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19 health emergency, whichever is sooner,” the program’s website says.

Hicks-Hudson said it’s one thing to invest in the basic framework to expand internet coverage, but state leaders have to focus on how to make sure people can actually afford it once it’s within reach for more than a short period of time.

“We have to juggle, not only the cost of the infrastructure to create it, but the cost to sustain it,” Hicks-Hudson said. “We have the mechanisms to do it, we just have to do it. There’s no reason not to.”

The federal infrastructure bill in D.C. would create a permanent program to help provide internet to low-income households.

“The bill will also help lower prices for internet service by requiring funding recipients to offer a low-cost affordable plan, by creating price transparency and helping families comparison shop, and by boosting competition in areas where existing providers aren’t providing adequate service,” according to a White House fact sheet. “It will also help close the digital divide by passing the Digital Equity Act, ending digital redlining, and creating a permanent program to help more low-income households access the internet.”

The text of the bill hasn’t yet been released.

