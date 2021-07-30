Pedestrian injured in hit and run crash in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 44-year-old man is in the hospital Friday morning after police say he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Kirby and Manhattan, just west of Stickney overnight.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene of the crash, according to police.

The victim, Deangelo Jackson, was taken to Mercy Health Saint Vincent’s Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. His status is currently unknown.

