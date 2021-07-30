Savage Park shooting suspect turns himself in

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 19-year-old Maliek Emanuel-Mitchell will face a judge on Friday as part of the investigation into the Savage Park shooting this past Sunday.

Sources say he returned fire when three suspects came from behind an abandoned home and shot at him during a basketball game. His lawyer John Potts says the teen has no criminal history.

“He’s a nice young man,” said lawyer John Potts.

He also told me he’s waiting for police to turn over at least three videos.

“I don’t want to comment on what happened until I have complete information,” said Potts.

Police believe the shots were fired from across the street. Potts maintains his client has done nothing seriously wrong. He declined to comment on why the suspects were shooting at Emanuel-Mitchell.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.