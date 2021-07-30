Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Savage Park shooting suspect turns himself in

Savage Park shooting suspect turns himself in
Savage Park shooting suspect turns himself in(Alexis Means)
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 19-year-old Maliek Emanuel-Mitchell will face a judge on Friday as part of the investigation into the Savage Park shooting this past Sunday.

Sources say he returned fire when three suspects came from behind an abandoned home and shot at him during a basketball game. His lawyer John Potts says the teen has no criminal history.

“He’s a nice young man,” said lawyer John Potts.

He also told me he’s waiting for police to turn over at least three videos.

“I don’t want to comment on what happened until I have complete information,” said Potts.

Police believe the shots were fired from across the street. Potts maintains his client has done nothing seriously wrong. He declined to comment on why the suspects were shooting at Emanuel-Mitchell.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash involving pedestrians occurred at the intersection of Holland Sylvania and...
One dead, one in serious condition after car hits pedestrians
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
Sharon Stump says she fell part way into this sewer hole after stepping on the cover, which...
Woman falls into manhole after cover flips
Maliek Emanuel-Mitchell is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, July 25...
Alleged Savage Park shooter arrested on separate gun charge one week earlier
Don’t expect mask mandates to come back to Michigan or Ohio, despite the CDC updating its...
Mask mandates not likely coming back to Michigan, Ohio

Latest News

Oregon City Schools will keep masks optional in the classroom
Oregon City Schools will keep masks optional in the classroom
The pageant was held at StoryPoint Senior Living Community in Waterville.
“Gorgeous Grandma” crowned in Waterville pageant
State Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.) today joined State Reps. Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance),...
Ohio and 23 other states ask Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade
"Gorgeous Grandma" pageant in Waterville