Suspected serial dirt bike thief in hospital after crashing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He’s accused of setting up test drives of dirt bikes and ATVs at random locations across Toledo, then taking off on the vehicles. Now, Devonte Pride, 27, is in the hospital after a Toledo Police report shows he lost control of an ATV he was pretending to buy.

A man accused of meeting sellers from Facebook Marketplace and riding off on their dirt bikes and ATVs is in the hospital after apparently crashing a stolen vehicle. pic.twitter.com/P14XIufnQV — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) July 30, 2021

The latest incident comes after several others were reported to police during the past two months. Dom Humes, 16, of Defiance, says he agreed to meet Pride in Toledo Wednesday, July 28, 2021. When he showed up to a parking lot on Madison with his dirt bike, Humes says Pride asked him and his stepbrother to relocate to a neighborhood near Delaware. From there, another man met the three and began asking them to test ride the bike. That’s when Pride, according to Humes, handed over an envelope stuffed with 12 one dollar bills and rode off.

“Hands me the envelope with the so-called money. I get off the bike. As soon as I open the envelope, I see all ones, and the guy on the bike dips and the guy on foot runs through alleys,” says Humes.

Lori Campbell of Manitou Beach, MI, says the same scam happened to her adult son June 10, 2021. Since then, they have been trying to track down the man who arranged the purchase through Facebook Marketplace. Campbell says it was also Pride.

“And then the kid got on it and took it for a ride up and down the street and came back and then asked to take it for one more test ride and he just took off and never came back,” explained Campbell.

Court records show Pride is accused of pulling the same scam at least four times, including this week when he apparently crashed an ATV after arranging to meet the owner. Once he is released from the hospital, Pride is expected to be formally charged with several crimes.

