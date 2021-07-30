O'Shae Jones advances to Olympic semifinals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Native Toledoan O’Shae Jones is keeping her Olympic dreams alive. Jones will now move to the semifinals in the Women’s Welterweight Division at the Tokyo Olympics. Friday Jones beat Maria Moronta Hernandez of the Dominican Republic. Due to the rules of the Olympic boxing, Jones is now guaranteed to medal. She’ll become the third American female boxer to medal at the Olympics. Her seminifal match will be Wednesday August 4th.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.