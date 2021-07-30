Wauseon Beautification Teams paints city’s first mural

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Wauseon was first settled in 1853, and it’s changed a lot since then. In recent years, some residents have become concerned that the town is getting a little run down. But a group of dedicated residents have set out to prove that building hometown pride can be as simple as a fresh coat of paint.

“Don’t underestimate the ability to change the world by pulling one weed,” says Vic Cales, president of the Wauseon Beautification Team.

The team is a group of volunteers that have spent the last four years giving downtown Wauseon a makeover.

“I love the city of Wauseon. I was born and raised in the city of Wauseon,” says Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner.

Cales and Huner formed the group on the belief that something as simple as a pop of color and a little TLC could save a crumbling town. It all started with a few planter boxes.

“They raised funds with fundraisers and away we went and we were planting flowers,” says Huner.

At first, some doubted the power of a flower, but soon volunteers were planting color all over town.

“Now my football buddies are going to make fun of me because you’re making me emotional just talking about this, but I’m just so grateful,” says Cales.

Recently, the Mayor recruited the high school art class to create something that will last for generations.

“They’ll stand in front of this mural and say, “The Mayor of Wauseon came to our art class and asked us to help them create the city’s very first mural,”” she says.

The mural, which is not yet complete, is located on the corner of Elm and Fulton. The team currently has 70 adult members and twice as many high school students.

“When you invest in something, you love it. And love is the most powerful thing we’ll ever come into contact with,” says Cales.

The team is always in need of volunteers. For information on how you can help, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

