7/31: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Weak cold front Sunday AM; comfortable next few days
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A few showers/storms will roll in from the northwest Sunday, mostly in the morning -- though generally, the comfortable weather will continue through the first few days of August. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s will be the trend through the midweek, when temperatures get back on the upswing to the mid-80s by next weekend. Our next rain chances -- still low -- may hold out until then as well.

A few showers/storms possible tomorrow morning, though most of us will stay dry for at least...
July 31, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
