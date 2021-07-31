Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Biles out of vault and uneven bars; beam and floor possible

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic event finals Sunday in the vault and uneven bars, according to USA Gymnastics.

She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise on Monday or balance beam a day later.

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also chose not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.

MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash involving pedestrians occurred at the intersection of Holland Sylvania and...
One dead, one in serious condition after car hits pedestrians
Treashia Lampkin was arrested on obstruction of justice charges relating to a Toledo murder on...
Arrest made in connection to Toledo homicide case
Sharon Stump says she fell part way into this sewer hole after stepping on the cover, which...
Woman falls into manhole after cover flips
Savage Park shooting suspect turns himself in
Savage Park shooting suspect turns himself in
Health officials warn the community about COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
Doctors warn about Delta COVID variant

Latest News

Driver injured in SUV-train crash wants to meet good samaritan
Driver injured in SUV-train crash wants to meet good samaritan
BGSU disciplines students linked to hazing death and rolls out anti-hazing plan
BGSU disciplines students linked to hazing death and rolls out anti-hazing plan
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order Wednesday which allows the Texas Department of...
US sues Texas to block state troopers from stopping migrants