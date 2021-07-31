Man sleeping in car held up by gunmen

MONROE TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - A 43-year-old man tells officers he was sleeping in his car when he was held up by three men who pounded on the window to wake him up. Two of those men, he says, pulled out handguns.

The alleged robbery happened at about 3:30 AM Saturday, July 31, 2021, on the 1100 block of S. Monroe St. in Monroe Twp., MI, according to a news release from Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

The release goes on to explain the alleged robbers demanded the sleeping man’s wallet, took his money, then ran off behind the Kroger Plaza. Deputies used a canine to search the area, but did not locate any of the suspects. The man in the vehicle was not hurt.

If you have any information, the Monroe County Sheriff is asking you to contact Deputy Sheriff Austin Graham at 734-240-7758 or Deputy Joshua Motylinski at 734-240-7523.

