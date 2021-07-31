Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man sleeping in car held up by gunmen

43-year-old says three men ran off with his wallet after waking him up
(KBTX)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - A 43-year-old man tells officers he was sleeping in his car when he was held up by three men who pounded on the window to wake him up. Two of those men, he says, pulled out handguns.

The alleged robbery happened at about 3:30 AM Saturday, July 31, 2021, on the 1100 block of S. Monroe St. in Monroe Twp., MI, according to a news release from Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

The release goes on to explain the alleged robbers demanded the sleeping man’s wallet, took his money, then ran off behind the Kroger Plaza. Deputies used a canine to search the area, but did not locate any of the suspects. The man in the vehicle was not hurt.

If you have any information, the Monroe County Sheriff is asking you to contact Deputy Sheriff Austin Graham at 734-240-7758 or Deputy Joshua Motylinski at 734-240-7523.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devonte Pride is accused of stealing several dirt bikes and ATVs after arranging to meet...
Suspected serial dirt bike thief in hospital after crashing
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU expels three students, suspends 17 following the hazing death of Stone Foltz
Northwest Ohio Rib-Off returns this weekend
(AP)
Pedestrian injured in hit and run crash in Toledo
Savage Park shooting suspect turns himself in
Savage Park shooting suspect turns himself in

Latest News

Monroe County Sheriff's office will be hosting the Arrive Alive Tour at the Monroe County Fair.
Simulator at Monroe County Fair to display dangers of impaired driving
He's accused of meeting sellers on Facebook Marketplace, then riding off on their dirt bikes...
Serial Dirt Bike Scammer
Driver injured in SUV-train crash wants to meet good samaritan
Driver injured in SUV-train crash wants to meet good samaritan
BGSU disciplines students linked to hazing death and rolls out anti-hazing plan
BGSU disciplines students linked to hazing death and rolls out anti-hazing plan