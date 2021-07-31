Simulator at Monroe County Fair to display dangers of impaired driving

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Visitors at the Monroe County Fair can experience the dangers of distracted driving via a high-tech driving simulator.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced that UNITE’s Arrive Alive tour, a districted driving awareness event, will be at the Monroe County Fair from Sunday, August 1, 2021 through Saturday, August 7, 2021.The tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while experiencing symptoms of drunk, drugged, and districted driving in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated.

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour includes the first and only marijuana-driving simulator in the nation and participants experience real-time delays just as they would if they were impaired or distracted.

Sheriff Goodnough said the simulations are a great way to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.

On June 4, 2020, Monroe County Sheriff’s Animal Control officer Darrian Young, 24, was hit and killed when an alleged intoxicated driver ran a red light.

Michele Dropulich, 47, from Hudson, Michigan passed traffic stopped for a red light at M-50 and Herr Road, proceeding into the intersection. She continued at a high rate of speed for 1 1/2 miles on M-50 to the intersection of Raisinville Rd , according to authorities.

Animal control officer Young was going through the intersection of Raisinville Rd. and M-50 when Dropulich ran the red light at 80 mph. Dropulich struck the Animal Control vehicle, causing “tremendous damage” to both vehicles.

Dropulich pleaded no contest to the most serious of the three charges of second-degree murder in an agreement that puts a cap of 17 years on the minimum sentence. She is scheduled to be sentenced on August 26.

The distracted driving simulator will be at the Monroe County Fair Sunday form 2p.m. until close and Monday through Saturday from 11a.m. until 7p.m.

Sheriff Goodnough said the total cost to bring the simulator to the fair was more than $15,000. The expense is being paid for by several local sponsors, including Allen Chevrolet Cadillac, Friendly Ford Lincoln, Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM Superstore, Groulx Automotive, Gerweck Nissan, the La-Z-Boy Foundation, Michigan Gas Utilities, and Lume Cannabis Co.

For more information on the Arrive Alive tor, click HERE.

